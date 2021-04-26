375,000 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

NAPA opened at $17.77 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

