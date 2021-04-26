$336.07 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post sales of $336.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.10 million to $350.60 million. Nutanix reported sales of $318.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 387,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $9,050,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 974.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 125,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,573. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

