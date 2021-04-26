$323.37 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $323.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.10 million and the highest is $334.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $310.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $152.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $166.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $108,942,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.