$323.37 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $323.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.10 million and the highest is $334.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $310.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $152.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $166.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $108,942,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

