303,789 Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 303,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 475.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 117,011 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

