300 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 294,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.4% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $93.35. 49,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,263. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.