28,000 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

