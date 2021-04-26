$273.50 Million in Sales Expected for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will announce $273.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Smith & Wesson Brands posted sales of $233.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $740.35 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $849.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $69,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 69,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $943.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

