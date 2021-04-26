$24.37 Million in Sales Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to report $24.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $24.73 million. RADA Electronic Industries posted sales of $15.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year sales of $122.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $124.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of RADA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.37 million, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

