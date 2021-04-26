$231.70 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post sales of $231.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $942.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $995.23 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $39,504,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 213.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 329,737 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after purchasing an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $45.89. 622,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

