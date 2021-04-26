221,530 Shares in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 221,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF comprises about 1.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

