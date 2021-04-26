2,200 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,441.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,368.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2,119.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

