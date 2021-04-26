$217.44 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $217.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.18 million and the lowest is $216.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $214.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $999.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

CNMD traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $132.99. 344,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,324.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CONMED has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

