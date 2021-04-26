$20.55 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post sales of $20.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.30 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

FMAO stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

