$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

