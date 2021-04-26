$2.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.48. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 330.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $14.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DFS stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

