$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $9.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 4,895,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,730. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

