$2.14 EPS Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.21. DTE Energy reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $137.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

