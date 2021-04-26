1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.37 ($32.20).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €24.68 ($29.04) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

