$122.66 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce $122.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.55 million and the lowest is $118.20 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $610.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.50 million to $617.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $711.73 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,893. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

