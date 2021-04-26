119,397 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 1.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,556,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 558,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $63.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.