11,382 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $48.39. 149,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,923. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

