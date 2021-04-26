107,650 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 107,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sony by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sony by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $106.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.