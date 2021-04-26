$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.01. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $12.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

