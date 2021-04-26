$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.02. 4,034,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

