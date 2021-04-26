$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 88,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

