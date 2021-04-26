$1.39 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

NYSE EGP opened at $154.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

