$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.99. PayPal reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.89. 139,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.38. PayPal has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

