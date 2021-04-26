0xcert (ZXC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $67,524.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00064893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00743120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.56 or 0.07432039 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

