-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($8.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARA opened at $12.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

