$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.84. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Shares of TRU traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

