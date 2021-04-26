$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

