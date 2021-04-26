$0.68 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.24.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $74.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

