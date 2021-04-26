$0.66 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.73. Five Below reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000.

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.00. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,129. Five Below has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

