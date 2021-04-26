$0.66 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.73. Five Below reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000.

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.00. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,129. Five Below has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.