$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Camping World reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,833.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. 113,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,380 shares of company stock valued at $43,598,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Camping World by 207.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

