$0.50 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 491,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 891,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,401. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

