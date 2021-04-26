$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Lamb Weston reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of LW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

