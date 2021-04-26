$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Lamb Weston reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of LW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

