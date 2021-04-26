$0.41 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,205. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

