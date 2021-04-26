-$0.27 EPS Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 755,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,937. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

