$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 17,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 73.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 663,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 365,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

