-$0.21 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPIX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

EPIX stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

