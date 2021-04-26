$0.17 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

WNEB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 1,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.