$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

EVOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 32.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

