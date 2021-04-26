$0.05 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. ICL Group also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

