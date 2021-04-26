$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.36. 6,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,291. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.81 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

