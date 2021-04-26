-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 159,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

