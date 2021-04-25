Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.77. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of ZION opened at $54.27 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,753 shares of company stock worth $8,768,415. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

