ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $28,049.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.01038783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.13 or 1.00428264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.71 or 0.00637924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022921 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.