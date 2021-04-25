ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Cap of $5.30 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $29,621.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.35 or 1.00019924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00610654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

