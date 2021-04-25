Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 817 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.