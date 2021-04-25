Zhang Financial LLC Invests $232,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.49 and its 200-day moving average is $239.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

